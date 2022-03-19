DISCLAIMER: Some inappropriate language can be heard in the video above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking to identify two men who are on surveillance video appearing to break into a business in downtown Columbus and steal multiple items.

According to CPD, the two male suspects forced entry into the utility and maintenance rooms of a business on Russell St. just before 2:00 a.m. on March 16.

The men on surveillance video appear to be stealing multiple items that police say is worth well over $1000.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1435.