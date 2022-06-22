WARNING: Some might find the photos and video shown graphic and disturbing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police shared new video and details of the encounter that led to a fatal shooting at a community center a week ago.

Avent’tay Soloman, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Atayia Nichols, 24, at Glenwood Community Center on June 15. According to police, witnesses said there was a fight before the shooting.

Video from a phone showed two girls fighting in the parking lot and then Soloman trying to punch or pistol-whip one of the girls.

Police said Nichols pushed Soloman before he fired at her.

“The importance of this video shows you how quickly an altercation turns into a physical altercation and a verbal altercation turns into a physical altercation” Sgt. Joe Albert said. “Sadly, [that’s] what we’re seeing around the city right now as soon as that occurs firearms are being produced, and that’s what leading to our shootings, especially involving young people.”

Albert said someone else shot at Soloman during the incident. The person was described as an adult who was not involved in the fight but who knew people in the group.

Soloman had preliminary hearing Tuesday in juvenile court. Another hearing is scheduled for next week, where his case is expected to be bound over to Franklin County Common Pleas Court and he will face the charges as an adult. Soloman remains in custody until at least his next hearing.