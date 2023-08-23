COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted for a southeast Columbus murder has been arrested 11 days after the shooting occurred.

A joint task force, which included Columbus Police SWAT officers and the U.S. Marshals Service, apprehended Ismaiyl Hipps in the Southern Orchards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Hipps, 26, was named a suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Anthony Davis, who was shot on the 2400 block of Baily Road in the Walnut Hills neighborhood on the morning of Aug. 12.

Davis was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he remained for six days in critical condition. He died six days later.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Hipps on murder charges Aug. 21. The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed he was found near the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and South Champion Avenue and taken into custody by CPD.