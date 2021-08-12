CPD SWAT rescues two children unharmed during early morning barricade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police sent out its SWAT unit early Thursday morning to handle a barricade situation involving children.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Lilley Avenue around 2 a.m. and were met at a residence by a woman. She told them that a man had barricaded inside the home after shooting at her.

Two young children and another woman were inside the house with the suspect.

SWAT was able to enter the home and rescue the children and woman, who were all unharmed.

Officers also located several weapons. They say the suspect remains at large.

