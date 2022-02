COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help in identifying suspects that used a Range Rover to break into a gun store on the city’s northwest side Sunday.

Five suspects used the Range Rover to force open the garage door of Gun Mafia, located at 2408 Advanced Business Center Dr., the Columbus Division of Police announced on Twitter Friday.

After the store’s alarms sounded, the suspects left the scene.

Columbus police can be contacted at 614-645-2119.