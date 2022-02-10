COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a suspect allegedly stole cigarettes and lottery tickets from a store on the city’s east side on Jan. 23.

The suspect, who remains unknown, reportedly broke into a store at the 2900 block of East Main Street, according to a Thursday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Contact Columbus Police Property Crimes Detective Bowen at 614-645-2088 or cbowen@columbuspolice.org. The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers can be reached at 614-461-8477.