COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after they say someone stole two cases of soda and smashed a phone in a Linden store.

According to police, the suspect tried to steal items for sale in a store on the 3000 block of Cleveland Ave. on May 5.

They were approached by the store manager and became aggressive before the manager attempted to call police, per the media release.

CPD state the suspect grabbed the manager’s phone, smashed it, pushed the manager to the floor, and then stole two cases of soda before leaving, per police.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4035.