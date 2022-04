COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after one man was shot in the leg overnight Wednesday on the city’s west side.

CPD state that officers found a 31-year-old man shot in the leg on the 1400 block of W. Rich St. just after 1:30am. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition to recover, per police.

Police say the suspect is said to have fled the scene in a grey Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.