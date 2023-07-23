Dustin Lacey was shot and killed on July 3, 2021 in the Hilltop.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are still investigating a homicide that took place on the West Side more than two years ago.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, at 1:52 a.m. on July 3, 2021, officers responded to a complaint from a Hilltop resident who had returned home that night and found a man on the floor bleeding. Police discovered 33-year-old Dustin Lacey suffering from a gunshot wound in the apartment on the 600 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Lacey was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m. Police do not have any suspects or information as to what led up to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.