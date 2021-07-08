CPD, Starfish Assignment kicking off summer block parties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is joining with The Starfish Assignment to kick off its Summer Block Party series across the city.

The Starfish Assignment is a group that works with law enforcement officers to help out in Columbus communities.

Together, they’re planning to bring food, games, and a dunk tank to locations in Linden, the southside, the eastside, and the Hilltop.

The Summer Block Party Series Kick-off is scheduled for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Avenue in Columbus.

Future parties include:

  • July 16, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barack Community Center, 580 E. Woodrow Ave.
  • July 23, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Far East Community Center, 1826 Lattimer Dr.
  • July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Community Center, 1888 Fairmont Avenue.

The summer series is sponsored by the Byer’s Auto Group with support from Rooster’s and Pepsi.

