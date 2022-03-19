COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a home in the city had shots fired at it for the second time in a month.

CPD says that late Friday evening, multiple rounds were fired at a home on N. Cassady Ave. Police say a family of five was inside the home during the incident.

None of the five victims were injured in what Columbus Police report is the second time the home was shot at.

Per CPD, the first time the home was shot at was on Feb. 23.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2229 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.