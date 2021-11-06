COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Police officers seized guns as well as a large amount of drugs and cash during a two-day bust on the city’s west side and Linden areas.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers executed three search warrants on Nov. 3 and 4 where they found more than 930 grams of Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl, more than $204,000 in cash, two firearms (one stolen), and a large amount of electronic evidence related to their investigation

CPD says this is part of an ongoing investigation and investigators are seeking indictments for multiple people they believe are involved within the next few months.

Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force & CPD officers executed 3 search warrants-city’s west side & Linden area.



— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) November 6, 2021