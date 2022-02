COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two male suspects they say broke into a business in the southeast section of town.

Police say the two suspects broke into a building on the 2600 block of Noe Bixby Rd. on Dec. 27, 2021 around 4:00 a.m.

The suspects took cigarettes from the business, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2088 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.