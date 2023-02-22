COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for multiple suspects connected to a string of thefts at Kohl’s locations in central Ohio.

The accused are believed to have stolen more than $20,000 worth of merchandise in at least five felony thefts, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers reported. The thefts have taken place over the last two months, and all of the suspects have been seen on surveillance video.

Columbus police are searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing more than $20,000 in Kohl’s merchandise. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

They also have been seen driving away in a silver Kia.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.