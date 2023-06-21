COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in searching for a missing boy who was last seen in the Mid East section of Columbus.

Neves M. Pleasant was last seen at 8:50 p.m. on Vineshire Lane in the Leawood neighborhood near the South Hamilton Road exit off Interstate 70. Pleasant is 10 years old, 4’10” weighing approximately 90 pounds. He was wearing a red, black and white hooded sweatshirt with red sweatpants.

Pleasant is considered a high-risk missing person. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Missing Person Unit at 614-645-2358, reference number 230471366.

Neves M. Pleasant missing since June 20, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)