COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man suspected of robbery in the Brewery District over the last weekend of August.

According to an incident report, an adult male said he was a victim of an assault and robbery on the 500 block of South High Street in the early hours of Aug. 25. Police said that at 2:40 a.m., multiple male suspects pulled a gun on the victim and beat him over the head and body with it.

The suspects reportedly took the man’s wallet, phone and cash. The victim said he had a verbal altercation with one of the suspects at the High Beck Tavern earlier that night. Video surveillance captured one of the suspects entering the bar at around 2 a.m.

CPD is asking that anyone with information call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or anonymously call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).