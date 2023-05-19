COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for four women accused of stealing over $10,000 worth of merchandise from a northwest Columbus electronics store.

According to a social media post, on May 15, four women entered a Best Buy on Britton Parkway near Dublin and left with over $10,000 worth of Apple AirPods. Police say that one woman distracted an employee at a service desk, another acted as a lookout and a third went into an employee-only area and took several AirPods.

Surveillance cameras captured the four women exiting the store.

Anyone with information may call the burglary unit at 614-645-2374, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS or email sborghese@columbuspolice.org.