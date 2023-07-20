Aaron Marcus Huston was last seen near Sullivant Avenue and Norton Road in Westland. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a juvenile who is considered to be an endangered runaway from the Westland area.

Ten-year-old Aaron Marcus Huston was last seen in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Norton Road, on the city’s far west neighborhood of Cherry Creek. Huston, who went missing at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, is 4’9” and weighs approximately 75 pounds.

CPD asks anyone with information on Huston’s whereabouts to call 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624 and reference report number 230559343.