COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police received and shared photos on Monday of a man who allegedly attacked a Columbus City School bus driver.

The incident occurred Jan. 31 in the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue as students were being dropped off at 3:04 p.m. The bus driver was reportedly punched several times after being confronted by a parent on the bus.

The driver was treated at the scene, and a supervisor continued the bus route to drop off the students. The suspect, whose image was obtained by way of a school bus surveillance camera, left the scene before police arrived.