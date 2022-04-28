COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot near the edge of Columbus’ airport property Thursday evening.

Columbus police said the victim was shot at the intersection of E. 5th Avenue and Hamilton Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, adjacent to the John Glenn Columbus International Airport on the city’s east side.

The victim was transported in stable condition to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s East Hospital, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.