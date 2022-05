COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized following a shooting on the city’s north side.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a several gunshots fired on the 4800 block of Kingshill Drive, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

One person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information becomes available.