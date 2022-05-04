COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s west side Wednesday.

Around 6:45 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting near a community center at the 400 block of S. Westgate Ave. where an adult man died from gunshot wounds, police said. An altercation occurred that led to the shooting, according to police.

A second victim, who police said is in his upper teens, was grazed by a bullet and taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.