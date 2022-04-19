COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus police officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in southeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the accident happened at approximately 4:02 p.m. on Courtright Road and Seabrook Avenue.

According to officers at the scene, police were responding to a call for a person with a gun at approximately 2:20 p.m. and later discovered that suspect was driving a stolen car.

As officers looked for that stolen vehicle, it was found in a store parking lot on Courtright Road and Seabrook Avenue.

When officers were leaving their cruiser to approach the suspect, the suspect ran the stolen car into the cruiser, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was later arrested at a home nearby.

Police said the officer suffered a broken arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“This potentially could have ended much worse not only for the officer, but for the suspect, and we’re just thankful this came to a peaceful conclusion, but we don’t want this to be a recurring theme because there’s too many things that could have potentially went wrong this evening,” said Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, a police officer, not EMS, transported the injured officer to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.