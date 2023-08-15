COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former bodyguard for Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is facing assault charges.

Columbus police officer Brian Beavers is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges from an alleged fight in February.

Beavers served as a bodyguard for Ginther, but the city says he has now been reassigned.

The court affidavit alleges that on Feb. 2, 2023, Beavers punched a man in the face and, on the following day, punched another man. Both alleged incidents happened at the Galloway Tavern in Columbus.

On Aug. 15, Beavers’ lawyers entered a not-guilty plea.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ginther said: “We are aware of the allegations, and, as you know, officer Beavers has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. We take the situation very seriously and will not comment further until the matter has been resolved.”

Columbus police also sent a statement that said, “Brian Beavers has been relieved of duty and reassigned.” The department had no further comment.

Beavers’ attorney Mark Collins said his client acted in self-defense and is confident Beavers will be exonerated.