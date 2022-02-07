COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a felony theft in east Columbus where multiple catalytic converters were stolen.

Police state that a victim said two catalytic converters from his work truck were taken at the 300 block of Morrison Rd.

Multiple businesses in that area also reported that several catalytic converters were stolen, according to police.

CPD did find a possible suspect in a security video they recovered which showed the subject in a parking lot taking catalytic converters.

No further information is known at this time.