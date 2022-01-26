COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking for a man they say broke into a business in east Columbus and took multiple items, including lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 13 at 9:00 p.m. on the 2900 block of E. Main St where a man broke into a business and took cigarette, lottery tickets, and cash.

No other details are currently known at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2088 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.