COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an aggravated robbery from Dec. 2021 in which they say a man beat a victim before stealing multiple personal items from him.

According to CPD, the incident occurred on Dec. 17, 2021 a little after 4:00 a.m. at a Huntington Bank ATM at the 6100 block of E. Livingston Ave.

Police state the 62-year-old male victim rode his bicycle to the ATM and was approached from behind by the suspect.

The suspect demanded the victim’s property and stated he had a gun, according to police.

Police add that the victim refused and after an argument, the suspect beat the victim for several minutes and stole his wallet, debit card, and ID.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, per police.

CPD believes the suspect is between the ages of 20-25.