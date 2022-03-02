COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man stole two pairs of boots and a Carhartt coat from a store on the city’s northeast side, Columbus police said.

The suspect, estimated to be 45 to 55 years of age, entered the retail store located on the 5000 block of N. Hamilton Road on Jan. 29, where he removed his shoes, placed them in a shoe box and put on the new pair of boots from the box, according to a Wednesday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

After unboxing a second pair of boots which he placed in a bag, the suspect put on a new Carhartt coat from the store and walked out without paying for the items, police said.

An unknown driver in a white truck picked up the suspect, according to police.



