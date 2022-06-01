COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is looking for the identity of a suspect who they say stole gaming consoles from a GameStop on the east side.

Surveillance image of the suspect (Courtesy of CPD)

Police say the male suspect went into the GameStop on S. Hamilton Rd. at 10:30am on May 3 and played a game for hours before leaving.

At 1:50pm, he returned and entered a back storage room where he stole 11 gaming consoles worth close to $3,500 and left out the emergency door, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-634-2407 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.