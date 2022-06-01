COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after they said a man rode his bike onto a front porch and stole a package in Weinland Park north of downtown.

Police say at noon on May 27, the suspect rode up to the residence of a 24-year-old woman on the 1200 block of Courtland Ave. and stole the package from the porch. Surveillance video can be seen in the video player above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1434.

NBC4 reached out to CPD and asked if a string of package thefts from April into May could be indicative of a summer rise in porch pirate incidents, but it has not responded.

In a 2019 statistics report, C+R Research said as many as 36% of Americans surveyed had a package stolen from their porch.