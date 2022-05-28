COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at two people sitting on their porch in South Linden, according to Columbus Police.

CPD says that officers went to the 1200 block of East 18th Ave. just before 8:30pm Friday and found a house hit with gunfire.

Police state the suspect is a 21-year-old male who allegedly fired at two 40-year-old victims sitting on their porch. Neither were injured in the shooting, per CPD.

Police say a warrant is on file for the suspect and he is charged with felonious assault as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.