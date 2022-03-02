COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after package thefts in east Columbus were observed on camera.

Police report that at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 26, the suspect was seen on camera stealing packages from porches.

Surveillance image of what police believe is the suspect’s vehicle

The suspect is believed to drive a brown, four-door vehicle which was captured on camera, according to CPD.

No further information is known at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Detective David Magaw at 614-645-1431 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.