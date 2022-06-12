COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man was injured overnight Sunday after an unknown suspect fired several shots towards a group of people in north Columbus, according to Columbus police.

CPD state that a 28-year-old man was standing in a parking lot at the intersection of E. 5th Avenue and Summit St. at 3:09 a.m. when another person in the lot began firing shots at people leaving a cafe on the 100 block of E. 5th Ave.

The man was shot in the leg and is recovering from his injury, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-6818.