COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after police said an argument between brothers led to a shooting Saturday in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported at approximately 9:05 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ashburton Road.

Police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

The names of the men involved have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.