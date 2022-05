COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole multiple high-priced technology products from a business in downtown.

Police say that on April 23 at 5pm, a victim stated his business on the 400 block of East Main Street was broken into.

The release states the suspect stole a Macbook, HP Laptop, and expensive watches as a felony investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2159.