COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police have released images of a person of interest wanted for stabbing a woman on a COTA bus in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police has obtained surveillance photographs for a description of a woman who is wanted for stabbing another woman on a COTA bus on Oct. 21. Police say a fight occurred at 7 a.m. inside the bus, which was parked in the 2900 block of East Main Street in Eastmoor.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition while being treated for a wound to the abdomen. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Columbus police asked anyone with information to email or call one of their detectives at 614-645-4011, or call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.