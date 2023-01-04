COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — CPD is looking for community help in identifying two persons of interest that could be connected to a November shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood.

On Nov. 22, Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. Officers found a man who was shot twice in the leg, who was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Witnesses reported they saw a light-colored truck leaving the scene after the shooting, per police. Below, you can see photos from surveillance video police provided of two persons of interest and the truck witnesses saw.

  • Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police
  • Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police
  • Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).