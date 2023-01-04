COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — CPD is looking for community help in identifying two persons of interest that could be connected to a November shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood.

On Nov. 22, Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. Officers found a man who was shot twice in the leg, who was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Witnesses reported they saw a light-colored truck leaving the scene after the shooting, per police. Below, you can see photos from surveillance video police provided of two persons of interest and the truck witnesses saw.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).