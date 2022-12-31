ABOVE: Previous reporting on the shooting death of Sin’zae Reed in October 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On the eve of a press conference by the family of a 13-year-old shot dead in October, the Columbus Division of Police issued a statement on the case, saying that even though charges have been dismissed, the investigation is continuing.

On Oct. 12 at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, Sin’zae Reed was shot and killed. The next day, Krieg Butler, 36, was charged with murder. That felony charge was dismissed on Oct. 20, which is “standard practice” for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Normally, an indictment would follow and the case would be picked up by the common pleas court. However, as of Dec. 31, online records do not show new charges filed against Butler.

Krieg Allen Butler. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

During his arraignment, Butler claimed the shooting was done in self-defense. According to arrest records, witnesses told police they saw Butler exit his truck before the shooting, then get back in and drive away. No narrative has been publically presented as to what initially led to the shooting.

Reed’s family has organized a press conference at the west Columbus apartment complex for Sunday.

In a statement released Saturday evening, Columbus police said Reed’s shooting was still under investigation.

“We are aware of the community’s concerns regarding the investigation and want to ensure the community that this investigation is far from over,” the statement reads.

The case has drawn a flurry of attention on social media in the last few days, with #SinzaeReed and #JusticeForSinzaeReed both trending.

The full statement from Columbus police is below.

On October 12, 2022, the Columbus Division of Police responded to 832 Wedgewood Dr. on a shooting, where officers found 13 year old, Sin’Zae Reed suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until Mr. Reed was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Columbus Police Detectives interviewed numerous witnesses and filed murder charges on Krieg Butler on October 13th, 2022. Mr. Butler was ultimately arrested and slated in the Franklin County Jail. During the Homicide review of the investigation, there was an allegation made by Mr. Butler that he acted in self-defense. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, upon learning of this information, dismissed the charges against Mr. Butler pending the completion of the investigation. The Columbus Division of Police does not dismiss charges. We continue to investigate the circumstances of Mr. Reed’s death with the help of outside entities and are still awaiting key forensic and ballistic evidence. Once the investigation is complete, we will submit the packet to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, who will determine whether to present to the Grand Jury. We are aware of the community’s concerns regarding the investigation and want to ensure the community that this investigation is far from over. The detectives assigned to the case are working diligently to present a complete and thorough investigation to the Franklin County Prosecutor. We ask for patience during this time. Once we are able to provide more information, we will. We have promised transparency and will continue to provide information when it can be released. Columbus Division of Police