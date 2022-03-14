COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a Valentine’s Day shooting near a bar on N. High St. where one person was shot.

According to police, officers went to the 2400 block of N. High St. at 11:14 p.m. on Feb. 14 on a report of a shooting.

CPD state that a 24-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was later transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

A witness said that someone fired a shot from an older model Lincoln LS driving by as he walked out of a bar on N. High St. called Dick’s Den, according to Columbus Police.

Police say they recovered video from the scene showing an early 2000s gold/tapue Lincoln LS turning west off Neil Ave. onto Oakland Ave. minutes after the shooting.

A photo of the suspect vehicle (which can be seen at the top of this article) show damage on the driver’s side doors, per police.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.