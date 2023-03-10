COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating three Thursday night shootings on the East Side with little leads as to how they occurred.

At 9:07 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Stetson Road, in the Pine Hills neighborhood, where officers found a 25-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, but police said he was uncooperative.

At 10:59 p.m., officers were called to a Columbus fire station, where a 30-year-old man had arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim stated he was in the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue in South Linden where he was suddenly hit by a gun shot. The man was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center and listed as being stable.

Then at around 11:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of East 13th Avenue and Windsor Avenue, also in South Linden, where an unknown person was shot once. The victim was taken to Wexner Medical Center.

All three victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents may contact the Columbus police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477)