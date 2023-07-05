COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – One person is dead after a possible hit-and-run crash on the east side of the city Wednesday morning.

A man was pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m. when police arrived at the intersection of Lockbourne Road and East Columbus Street in the Driving Park neighborhood. Police said the crash was originally being reported as a one-car-crash when a vehicle struck a pole but are now investigating it as a possible hit-skip crash.

Lockbourne Road was closed, with traffic being rerouted to Fairwood Avenue. No further information is available while the investigation continues.

One person is dead after a possible hit-skip crash on Lockbourne Rd., July 4, 2023. (NBC4/Drew Yaussy)