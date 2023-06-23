COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in the city’s University District.

At 9:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the North High Street and King Avenue intersection in the University, just south of Ohio State’s campus. There a person was found and taken to OSU Main Hospital.

The victim is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police do not yet know what led to the stabbing or have released any suspect information.