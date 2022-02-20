COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have initiated an investigation after a nine-year-old boy was injured in an accidental shooting.

On Feb. 19, officers went to the 700 block of Wedgewood Dr. in southwest Columbus on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found an injured nine-year-old boy who was transported to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the child had been alone in a room when the firearm went off.

CPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information on this incident can contact the Domestic Violence Unit at 614-645-7225.