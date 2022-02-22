COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a gunshot was fired through a child’s room at a house on the city’s southeast side Monday, police said.

Around 12:28 a.m. Monday, a resident reported the incident to Columbus police, which occurred on the 2600 block of Maybury Road, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

No one was injured during the incident, police said. No witnesses or video were available.

Contact Columbus Police Burglary Detective Majcher at 614-645-2229 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.