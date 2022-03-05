COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an aggravated robbery involving five suspects that occurred near New Albany.

Police state that at around 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 4, officers went to the 7000 block of Gable Stone Lane and were told by a 21-year-old victim that five people forced their way into his residence.

The victim said the suspects learned they were in the wrong residence, apologized, and left, according to the release.

CPD reported that the suspects then saw their likely intended victim and fired shots at him minutes later with several shots being returned.

No injuries were reported from this incident, per police.

If anyone has further information, please contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.