COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side Wednesday.

Columbus police said the victim was shot near the intersection of McNaughten Road and East Main Street. At approximately 10:14 p.m., he was pronounced dead at Mount Carmel East, police said.

One person who called 911 pertaining to the shooting said they heard “a bunch of gunshots,” and another caller said they saw someone lying on the ground by a car, police said.

No suspect information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.