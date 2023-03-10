COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Police cruiser was struck by a car, whose driver was taken to the hospital after he surrendered a few miles away in Bexley early Friday.

According to a sergeant at the scene, a Columbus officer’s car was stopped along I-70 East at Champion Avenue conducting an investigation around 2:15 a.m. At that moment, a vehicle, which was driving erratically, hit the cruiser and fled the scene.

A Columbus Police cruiser was hit by a driver on Interstate 70 East early Friday morning (NBC/EL Richards)

A CPD helicopter followed the car to Bexley, where the driver ditched the car at East Main Street and Parkview Avenue. The driver was taken to an area hospital after complaining of breathing issues.

Police are treating the incident as a driving-under-the-influence case and the officer whose car was hit was uninjured.