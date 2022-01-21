COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police, as well as Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are asking for tips in the death of a Somali community leader.

During a news conference Friday, police announced that they continue to investigate the death of imam Dr. Mohamed Hassan Adam, and released video of a person of interest driving Adam’s yellow van.

Adam was reported missing in December, and his body was found inside a van near South Linden on Christmas eve.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.