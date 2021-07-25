CPD, FOP officially agree to contract

The Columbus, Ohio, Division of Police Central Headquarters is seen on September 15, 2016. (Photo by PAUL VERNON/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A tentative contract agreement with the Columbus Division of Police has passed, according to Keith Ferrell, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The tentative contract was agreed to last week and members voted Saturday night to pass both supervisor and officer bargaining units.

Ferrell said details of the agreement would not be released until all members received the information and voted on the contract. As of Sunday morning, no details had yet been released.

NBC4 reached out to CPD for comment.

A spokesperson for the city released a statement from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on the tentative agreement, adding this would be the city’s only comment on the matter until the contract is finalized.

“We are encouraged to have reached a tentative agreement through the collective bargaining process, but it is important to let the process play out free of interference and for members to cast their vote,” Ginther said in the statement.