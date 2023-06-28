For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers continue to investigate the murder of a 14-year-old boy nearly one month ago on the east side of Columbus.

On June 3, Lorenzo Butler, 14, was walking in a parking lot of an apartment complex near the 1200 block of Fountain Lane in the Shady Lane neighborhood. There, police say Butler was approached by an unknown suspect, who drove away in an unknown vehicle.

Lorenzo Butler Jr. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Butler Jr. was found in the parking lot by responding officers, taken to an area hospital, and was later pronounced dead. No suspect information is known at this time as police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.